Nichodemus Kipkerui and Joan Chelimo win Kisii Half Marathon

Nichodemus Kipkerui and Joan Chelimo win the Safaricom Kisii Half Marathon. The marathon attracted over 400 athletes from across the country. Kisii, Kenya -10th August 2018… Nichodemus Kipkrerui and Joan Chelimo are the winners of this year’s Safaricom Kisii Half Marathon held today, 10th August 2018 in Kisii town.

Kipkerui crossed the finish line first in a time of 62:39:1 followed by Nobert Kigen at 62:56:1 and Emmanuel Bor at 62:12:8. The defending champion Joseph Koech came in later at position 18. “The race was very competitive but I am glad I made it. The weather was also favourable making the race even more interesting.

I train in Iten which is as hilly as Kisii and this made my win easy. This is part of my preparations for the upcoming international race in France. I really don’t take it lightly, said Nichodemus Kipkerui. In the women’s category, Joan Chelimo won clocking 72:25:5 beating the defending champion Philes Ongori who came at position 19.

Joy Kemuma came in second at a time of 72:35:2 followed by Lydia Njeri at 73:50:6 Chelimo attributed her victory to consistent training, favourable weather and having a good trainer.

”I train in a similar terrain and my trainer is a very skilled person. It is my first time participating in this marathon and my victory today is a great motivation. I am looking forward to Copenhagen marathon set for September this year therefore this is just the right platform for my success. I am glad I made it,” said Joan Chelimo.

The winners pocketed KES 100,000 each while the first runners up received KES 50,000 with third place finishers getting KES 30,000 each. Safaricom sponsored the marathon to a tune of KES 1M under the Safaricom Athletics Series burner.

“Over the years, the marathon has produced international athletes like Wesley Ochoro, Ruth Bosibori, Grace Momanyi and Edwin Mokua among others. This is why we take pride in associating ourselves with this marathon and hope to see more athletes being discovered,” said Charles Kare, Acting Director, Consumer Business, Safaricom.