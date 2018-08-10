Widening wealth declaration crucial in anti-graft war

By Sarah Korere

Recent cases of graft in public bodies, in which figures of missing funds are in hundreds of millions, even billions, have focused the radar sharply on the emerging nemesis.

Kenya Power is an extreme example of alleged corruption because it is quite massive, to which few companies or businesses can compare.

This truly is a big scalp for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war on corruption and the manner DPP Noordin Haji has gone about his work to ensure no matter how big the names or how rich the accused, no one should be above the law.

However, with the amounts involved, many might think that we can and perhaps should ignore the smaller corruption cases involving thousands of tens of thousands of shillings.

Nevertheless, these amounts will accumulate and fester like a septic wound on the national psyche of Kenyans.

Furthermore, to really combat the rampant culture of corruption we should be concerned about one shilling as much as we do one million. Theft is theft and we need to ensure every shilling is accounted for, and that nothing falls between the cracks and becomes an easy target for those who seek just these types of opportunities.

That is why President Uhuru’s move to widen the scope of wealth declaration to thousands of civil servants and fast-track the deadline for submissions is so vital in the war on corruption.

This new directive affects everyone in the public service who is expected to fill a new wealth declaration form that requires specific disclosures, including contracts for goods and services, consultancies, sponsorship by firms, overseas trips, and plans for employment.

This new holistic approach is designed not to assume everyone is guilty before being deemed innocent but to ensure that everyone who has a hand in the public purse and is expected to conduct themselves judiciously on behalf of Kenya’s citizens do so without any recriminations and with the full knowledge that they are being watched.

The previous wealth declaration forms were non-specific with regards to information on assets and liabilities.

The requirement for more detailed information is designed to expose a potential conflict of interest, and a prior filled schedule of interests is attached as a guide to what is expected of recipients.

The State commenced the exercise last month and by last Friday, the more than 62,000 civil servants were expected to have furnished the Public Service Commission (PSC) with vital information, in soft and hard copy, on their dealings.

These new directives are in line with Kenyan laws, such as the Leadership and Integrity Act 2012 as well as the Public Officers’ Code of Conduct and Ethics 2016, but above all, they are in the public interest.

Rooting out corruption is not just about following the numbers and the money to make ensure nothing was misappropriated or wasted. It is also about ensuring that people who handle public money are not serving in other outfits where there might be a conflict of interest.

This is what appears to have happened in the alleged corruption at Kenya Power. Much of the procurement and many of the tenders were given to companies which were either fake or were run by close associates of family members.

All of these details are to be registered under these new directives. They will be a largely forensic understanding of every civil servant’s wealth and interests. Those who will oversee them will understand if all procedures involving distribution, procurement and tenders are done fairly and honestly.

This is a good sign being by the President. He is saying all levels of the civil service will be placed under the same microscope and those who are responsible for handling the public purse will be accountable to the people. Transparency will be highly visible and new layers of oversight will be implemented.

The message from the president is that he cares, not only about the millions and the billions but that every single shilling of people’s money should be treated as valuable and put to the correct purpose.

The writer is MP, Laikipia North