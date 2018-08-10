NATIONALNEWS

Uhuru: Prosecute officials who approved illegal structures

Judy Akuma August 10, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked State agencies to prosecute all government officials found culpable for allocating riparian and public utility land to private developers.

And last evening, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti to immediately commence investigations to establish circumstances,  procedures and persons who irregularly issued the approvals.

Speaking during the inauguration of Prism Towers in Upper Hill yesterday, Uhuru declared his full support for the ongoing demolitions.

“We will continue to demolish properties constructed on riparian lands, equally punish officials who made approvals for those properties. We are doing everything to discourage corruption. It is possible to do clean business in Kenya, this is what we want to encourage,” he said.

“We shall go after all those who issued the illegal permits, be they County or National government officials. All those who gave these permits will be prosecuted,” he added.

