Parents, teachers eulogize departed St. Gabriel’s academy pupils 

A sombre mood engulfed the St. Joseph’s seminary grounds in Mwingi , Kitui county where a requiem mass in honour of the 10 St. Gabriel’s academy pupils who perished in a accident along the Thika- Garissa highway was held.

Friends and families of the victims eulogised the ten saying they were an inspiration to the world.

The leaders who graced the occasion called on school administrations to adhere to the 6pm to 6am travel ban saying that this will go along way in averting similar accidents.