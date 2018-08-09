English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Parents, teachers eulogize departed St. Gabriel’s academy pupils 

K24 Tv August 9, 2018
2,465 Less than a minute

A sombre mood engulfed the St. Joseph’s seminary grounds in Mwingi , Kitui county where a requiem mass in honour of the 10 St. Gabriel’s academy pupils who perished in a  accident along the Thika- Garissa highway was held.

Friends and families of the victims eulogised the ten saying they were an inspiration to the world.
The leaders who graced the occasion called on school administrations to adhere to the 6pm to 6am travel ban saying that this will go along way in averting similar accidents.

Show More

Related Articles

August 9, 2018
2,474

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i accuses MPs of blackmail

August 9, 2018
2,452

MPs say sugar report did not conclusively address issues

August 9, 2018
2,463

President Kenyatta: All buildings on riparian land must go down

August 9, 2018
2,466

Unsung Heroes: Carol Kakuve uses her HIV status to educate HIV+ pregnant mothers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.