Bankers take chase for volleyball win to Kitui for the league’s sixth leg series

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league debutants Equity Bank are chasing a win in their fixture today against Bomet County as the sixth leg of the league serves off at Kitui School Grounds in Kitui county today.

As the battle for a top-four finish intensifies in the 16-team men’s league, a win for Equity in Kitui will hand them the lead.

Current league leaders General Service Unit (GSU) will not be in action this weekend as they are currently competing in Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (EAPCCO) Games in Tanzania.

With only two points separating the two teams, the lead is Equity’s to lose.

“We have prepared well and the team is in good shape. We are not under estimating any team so we will take the match seriously.

Our season has been good since coming from playing in the inter-bank competitions once in a while, it is a new challenge for the players and I am happy we are doing well,” said head coach Jeremiah Mukopi.

The team benefitted from Nakuru and Nairobi Prisons’ walkover in the fifth leg played in Mombasa.

Equity joined the league this season and in the nine matches played, the side has lost one match to holders GSU to place second on the log. Out of 28 sets played so far, they have lost four.

They are tied at 24 points with Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) who have been excluded from today’s fixtures as they are competing in the ongoing 38th edition of the annual Kenya Communications Sports Organisations (Kecoso) Games.

In other matches, former champions Kenya Prisons will also be eyeing the lead when they face Bungoma county. Prisons lie second on the log with 17 points after six matches and have lost only two sets in their title campaign.

Only one point separates the warders with league leaders and defending champions Kenya Pipeline who have played six matches as well but have only dropped one set.

Pipeline will not be in action in this leg, having requested for exclusion as most of their players are in camp with the national team Malkia Strikers who are preparing for the World Cup to be staged in Japan next month.

Bungoma County are fifth on the log at 12 points after six matches, winning four and losing two.

The side has dropped seven sets of the 20 played.

Three teams in the 10-team women’s league, Western Bombers, Kahawa and Bomet, remain pointless after seven, four and three matches respectively.