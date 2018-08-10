Lucky duo bag combined Sh1m windfall from BetBoss

It can be aptly be described as betting on pocket change but the fortunes of two lucky Kenyans are an envy of many after they bagged a combined Sh1 million in the latest draw conducted by betting firm BetBoss.

The winning duo made the most of BetBoss’ 50 percent extra payout on 10-plus game multi-bets and walked away with the cash which an ordinary Kenyan can only dream of.

“Boss” of the week in one of Kenya’s newest book-makers was 36-year-old Aaron Kwedho who is the proud winner of a cool Sh570,000. Kwedho, an accountant by profession, has been placing a wager with BetBoss for the last six months and usually goes for big multi-bets on the world’s most popular sport.

In his own words, it was the return of the English Football League that triggered him to place his Sh200 ten-fold last weekend before receiving the windfall that baffled him.

After spending the morning researching online, Kwedho chose his teams which were parading across two leagues in England.

He put it at eight home wins and two draws and Voila! he bagged a Sh300,000-plus prize to his astonishment.

Just when he didn’t think it could get any better, BetBoss’s 50 percent extra payout kicked in and boosted his winnings to a massive Sh570, 000.

The second “boss” of the week was 38-year-old Samuel Hinga who became Sh250,000 richer.

Hinga who is a technician often spends his week fixing photocopier machines and other office appliances but on this day, he decided to go big and try his luck with a 12-fold multi-bet. He combined 12 markets (home wins, away wins, over 0.5 goals) across three leagues (France, Serbia, Ireland) to win the amount off a Sh1,000 bet.