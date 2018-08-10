Nyariki back to athletics training after injury and military call

David Macharia

The 2012 Africa championships 10,000m bronze medallist, Lewis Nyariki has started training after a year of inaction due to injury and call of duty in South Sudan.

For about one year now, Nyariki has been nursing a nagging tendon injury, which he suffered shortly after the Africa competition held in Benin.

Kenya swept the podium in 10,000m in the West African country with the winner being Kenneth Kipkemoi and silver went to Mark Kiptoo.

It was during the same time that the runner who is a member of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) was deployed for peacekeeping in South Sudan.

Speaking after doing some light training at the Nyahururu Stadium, said he would seek proper treatment with the hope the injury will heal before the KDF cross country championships.

“I will seek proper treatment for the injury. I hope a scan of the painful area (around the foot heel) will enable better treatment since the injury has refused to go away with the prolonged rest,” he said.

Nyariki, who is a younger brother of former international star, Tom Nyariki, was a strong runner before the injury.

His recognised personal best (PB) in 10,000m is 29:02 which he attained in 2011 during a weekend track and field meeting in Kisii.

He also has a PB of 64.2 minutes in half marathon achieved in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2009.

Nyariki is member of the Amoured Brigade of the KDF. Before joining KDF, he had participated in several races abroad mostly in America. Nyariki’s team is among several KDF brigades camping in Nyahururu to prepare for the cross-country season.

He got interested in athletics after seeing exploits of his elder brother, Tom who had made a name locally and international before his running career was cut short after an attack by robbers when his vehicle was involved in an accident in Molo area.

The younger Nyariki is also working hard to cut weight which he gained due to many days of not being involved in serious training, particularly when in the peace mission in South Sudan.