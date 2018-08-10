Uasin Gishu target great run at Kicosca games in Kisii

Emmanuel Masinde

Uasin Gishu county have selected a formidable team ahead of Kenya Inter-County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games with a view to repeating the heroics of 2017 when they won most athletics titles.

The games, which will take place from August 12-19 at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County, will bring together all 47 counties and after the good show in Machakos last year, Uasin Gishu are hoping that lighting will strike twice.

County Sports Officer and athletics coach David Letting says his team is well prepared, giving him a lot of optimism.

“I have a lot of hope in the team we have selected. We have just concluded our athletics trials and realised great runs and fast times,” said Letting, who hopes a good run will see his team seeded to compete in the East Africa Games later this year.

He added: “When we were doing our trials, some athletes had not run for a while but still managed to do good which promises a lot ahead of the championships.”

At the trials, two and three fastest finishers were selected for sprints and distance running respectively and for a county that prides itself as the “city of champions,” Uasin Gishu will have to live up to the billing after setting the bar high in Machakos where they won seven trophies, two of them gold.

Kicosca 400m champion Isaac Barmaasai says their training at Eldoret’s 64 stadium has been well and they expect to win more medals in Kisii.

Uasin Gishu is among eight counties which curtain raises the games with the mixed relays (men and women) competition after the opening ceremony.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae, speaking early this week, said the venues are ready to host the week-long event whose main aim is to foster cohesion with the Gusii stadium having a new look after a Sh40 million renovation exercise.