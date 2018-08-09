English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
MPs say sugar report did not conclusively address issues
Parliament has for the second time rejected the sugar probe report by the joint committee on trade and agriculture.
The committee tabled the report on Thursday but it was shot down on grounds that the team led by Kanini Kega did not conclusively interrogate critical issues raised.
Earlier proposed amendments introduced that would have seen cabinet secretaries held personally responsible for the illegal importation of sugar in the country were also opposed by the members.