English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MPs say sugar report did not conclusively address issues

K24 Tv August 9, 2018
2,453 Less than a minute

Parliament has for the second time rejected the sugar probe report by the joint committee on trade and agriculture.

The committee tabled the report on Thursday but it was shot down on grounds that the team led by Kanini Kega did not conclusively interrogate critical issues raised.

Earlier proposed amendments introduced that would have seen cabinet secretaries held personally responsible for the illegal importation of sugar in the country were also opposed by the members.

Show More

Related Articles

August 9, 2018
2,465

Parents, teachers eulogize departed St. Gabriel’s academy pupils 

August 9, 2018
2,474

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i accuses MPs of blackmail

August 9, 2018
2,463

President Kenyatta: All buildings on riparian land must go down

August 9, 2018
2,467

Unsung Heroes: Carol Kakuve uses her HIV status to educate HIV+ pregnant mothers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.