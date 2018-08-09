English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

President Kenyatta: All buildings on riparian land must go down

K24 Tv August 9, 2018
Should your property be standing on riparian land, be warned as the government  now says it will not relent in its operation to reclaim the country’s wetlands irrespective of the document held
a directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta who has also ordered for the prosecution of all officials who may have approved the said properties in the city of Nairobi, insisting two wrongs don’t make a right.

This even as NEMA distanced itself from the demolitions saying it was the responsibility of the Nairobi Regeneration Project.

