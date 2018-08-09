English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Unsung Heroes: Carol Kakuve uses her HIV status to educate HIV+ pregnant mothers
Mother to child transmission of the HIV virus is still common in the country with thousands of unborn children at risk of contracting the disease from their mothers, this is common among young couples.
It is with this reality that an 18 year old girl, Carol Kakuve who contracted HIV at birth has vowed to join the fight to protect the unborn by coming out and speaking to her peers.