Tottenham make unwanted history by failing to sign any player as United miss out too

London, Thursday

Tottenham have become the first Premier League club to make no new signings in a transfer window since the concept as we know it came into use in 2003.

Mauricio Pochettino (pictured) has opted not to strengthen his squad this summer and the club will enter their new stadium with the majority of the playing staff intact from last season.

Spurs’ frugal financial outlook has become commonplace in recent years but failure to do any business this summer has now given them an unwanted place in history.

And with the summer transfer window now shut, who are the winners and losers?

WINNERS

Liverpool: After Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final at the end of last season, the club acted quickly to back up their achievements and realise this could now be their time to pounce. The big-name signings of Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri will all bring plenty of quality going forward as they look to compete with Manchester City in the Premier League, despite finishing a whole 25 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

Everton: Everton enjoyed an extremely late flurry in the transfer window, signing Bernard on a free, and capturing Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes (loan) from Barcelona on deadline day. After a slow start to their summer business, the Toffees gathered momentum by bringing in Watford winger Richarlison and Barcelona’s Lucas Digne earlier in the summer.

West Ham: The Hammers have had a very busy and efficient summer after Manuel Pellegrini took over from David Moyes. They brought in Felipe Anderson, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Lucas Perez, Ryan Fredericks from Fulham, Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena. And the arrival of the experienced Lukasz Fabianski in goal will help shore up proceedings at the back.

LOSERS

Tottenham: Tottenham remarkably made no signings during the summer transfer window. Pochettino’s side finished third last season and would have been hoping to push on domestically as they enter their new era at the new ground.

Man United: Jose Mourinho struggles to raise a smile at the best of times but his mood is set to get far worse following what has been a tough and frustrating summer for him. United started off strongly in the window, bringing in Brazil international Fred for £52m and Diogo Dalot for £17.4m but since then, no more acquisitions were made. After finishing 19 points behind City last season, Mourinho would have been desperate to close the gap this summer but perhaps it may be widening even further now. -Agencies