Devolve cohesion body to counties, outgoing Kaparo urges

The outgoing National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) commissioners have recommended that the commissions’ operations be devolved to counties to enhance efficiency.

While handing over a confidential exit report to Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday, chairman Francis ole Kaparo said the commission had achieved a lot since its establishment.

“The commission has made tremendous achievements in promoting cohesion. We believe that devolving these services will enhance efficiency,” he said.

Matiang’i lauded the team for the role they have played in promoting cohesion.

“History will be very fair to you for the work you have done,” said Matiang’i.

The commissioners’ term lapsed last year but was extended by President Uhuru Kenyatta for one year.

Kaparo, a former Speaker of the National Assembly, was appointed in August 2014. He is leaving with commissioners Irene Wanyoike (vice chair), Belinda Ochiel, Adan Abdi Mohammed, Roba Sharamo, Joseph Nasongo, Morris Dzoro, and Gitile Naituli.

During last year’s electioneering, the commission was accused of failing in its mandate, particularly in taking action against politicians engaging in hate speech.