Kidero freed on Sh2m cash bail

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero and former Nairobi county Treasury boss Maurice Okere were yesterday released on Sh2 million cash bail.

Milimani Anti-Corruption Court chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti ordered the accused to execute a personal bond of Sh5 million or a Sh3 million bond with a surerity of a similar amount and a cash bail of Sh2 million each.

The two are however, likely to enjoy temporarily reprieve after well placed sources intimated the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji could appeal the bail terms.

Senior officers from the DPP’s office and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission were held up in closed door lengthy meeting over the matter last evening.

Kidero and Okere denied multiple economic crimes charges among them abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, dealing with suspected property and acquisition of public property, levelled against them by the State.

Witness interferance

The magistrate granted the accused bond and warned them not to interfere with any possible witness in the case, adding that if they violate the condition the bail terms will be cancelled.

The duo were further ordered to deposit their passports with the court.

In the first count Kidero, Okere and seven others are accused of leading to the loss of Sh213, 327,300 between January 16, 2014 and January 25, 2016.

Defence lawyers led by Tom Ojienda who is representing Kidero applied for the accused to be released on reasonable bond terms saying the accused are not a flight risk.

Kidero deposited Sh2 million to secure his freedom yesterday around 7pm. The case will be mentioned on August 22 for further directions.