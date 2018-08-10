Maraga cautions on delay of graft cases

Chief Justice David Maraga has warned against frequent adjournment of corruption cases.

Saying adjournments will be granted only on “very very exceptional cases”, he called for expeditious hearing and determination of all graft cases.

Speaking during the opening of this year’s Law Society of Kenya annual conference in Kwale county, Maraga cautioned defence lawyers in graft cases against delaying cases by seeking frequent adjournments.

The CJ said for the country to win the fight against corruption, cases must be concluded as quickly as possible.

“We can’t keep dragging these cases for years. Just read the public mood and see the need for expeditious resolution of these matters. For this war to be won, it will require your cooperation,” Maraga said.

He assured Kenyans that the courts are ready to dispense justice as long as cases are properly investigated and prosecuted.

“So long as there is enough evidence, I want to assure you that the suspects will be sentenced and if there is no evidence, then they will be acquitted,” he told the conference.

The CJ noted that as the final arbiter on all cases, the Judiciary plays an important role in the fight against graft adding that mechanisms had been put in place to support the fight.

“We have created a special anti-corruption division at the High Court to deal with corruption cases. We have also designated 92 magistrates across the country to handle the cases,” Maraga said.