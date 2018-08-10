Uhuru power men lead war on graft

From the onset of his second and final term, President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed to firmly and decisively deal with individuals caught in the web of corruption.

He said Kenyans entrusted with public resources must be ethical and be ready to serve with a high sense of morality.

The President affirmed his government would not tolerate impunity, even as he maintained that he is not afraid of anyone while discharging his mandate.

“We no longer want to engage in petty politics. We want to see the face of Kenya change and to anyone out there planning to plunder public funds, your days are numbered and you will be arrested,” the President said. True to his word, the war on corruption has been heightened in the last few months and for the first time in many years, high-profile individuals have been taken to court to answer to corruption charges.

The new sheriffs in town, Directorate of Criminal Investigations DCI) boss George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji (pictured) are working hand in hand to see justice served.

Kinoti’s appointment heralded a new dawn in the manner criminal probes are conducted, even as he indicated that any investigations on a case should not take more than two months to conclude.

He took office with an overflowing in-tray, expected to deal with issues ranging from terrorism, counterfeiting, spiralling crime wave, cyber crime, gun-running and an increasingly restless, young crop of gangsters among others. Kinoti’s brief stay at the helm of DCI has already seen prosecutions of a number of cases.

The DPP, on the other hand has had a career spanning many years as National Intelligence Service deputy director and has not given corrupt individuals, who plunder public funds an easier time.

The DPP has firmly indicated that he does not condone any injustice whether to an advocate or an ordinary Kenyan and that complaints made to him will be appropriately addressed.

And they both have received accolades for stepping in the toes and where a few have dared in the past, an indication that the war on corruption is well on course.

So many cases involving senior public servants have been witnessed. Under Haji, who took oath of office in March, cases have been heard in court.

They include the National Youth Service (NYS) second scandal, where 54 individuals were named. The DPP said the first phase of investigations involved Sh468.9 billion that was paid out to 10 companies and entities.

Among the suspects were former Public Service Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo and National Youth Service Director, Richard Ndubai and remained in custody for a number of days. He also ordered arrest of former Nyandarua Governor Daniel Waithaka and other county officials over a fraudulent water and sewerage tender last month.

Also arrested last month were Kenya Power chief executive Ken Tarus, former CEO Ben Chumo and eight other top managers over fraudulent procurement deals amounting to billions of shillings.

Recently, a Mombasa court fined Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi Sh1 million or in default four years in jail for poll-related violence in run-up to 2017 General Election. The Court ruled that the DPP had proved beyond reasonable doubt two counts of assault by MP against the police officers deployed to maintain peace at two different polling stations in Changamwe on the said date.

Similarly, earlier this week, Haji directed DCI to carry out investigation into the widely circulated video of a man assaulting a woman on Sunday.

And just yesterday, Daudi Nzomo, the man filmed brutally assaulting wife was jailed for 12 years on Wednesday. This was after DPP directed DCI to immediately have suspect arrested and arraigned before court.

High-profile cases or not are all getting the attention of the DCI and DPP.

Watch out, big brother is watching!