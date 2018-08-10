Duale hits at MPs over sack threats to ministers

National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale has accused some MPs of using impeachment threats against Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) in total disregard of the law.

He cited the planned impeachment motion on Treasury CS Henry Rotich being pushed by Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza.

Baraza says he has initiated an impeachment motion on Rotich over importation of poisonous sugar.

“I have nothing personal against Baraza but on this one he is out of order. He should have stated the grounds and present them to the Office of the Clerk for consideration and approval,” Duale said during the graduation of 387 MPs, research assistants and personal assistants trained by Parliament.

He said once the matter has been approved, the MP will then attach it with a blank list and leave at the parliamentary reception where colleagues will read and append their signatures if they support it.

“You don’t need to walk around parliamentary corridors, bar, cafeteria and the media centre to solicit for signatures and issue press statements on the matter,” said Duale.

Asking for favours

Baraza claims he has collected 102 signatures but is yet to share the contents of the motion or the list of MPs backing his bid.

Some of the CSs whom the MPs have threatened to sack include Rashid Echesa (Sports), Sicily Kariuki (Health), Charles Keter (Energy), Keriako Tobiko (Environment) and Rotich.

Surprisingly, there are MPs who capitalise on any opportunity to demand the removal of the CSs whenever an issue arises.

The concerns come at a time when lawmakers are on the spot for ‘blowing hot and cold’ in many issues in their purview in return for favours from State officers.

The issue of MPs ignoring advise from their PAs and researchers also dominated the event, as Duale and Minority Leader John Mbadi (Suba South) insisted it contributes to their downfall and therefore, should strive to be team players.

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai stressed on the critical role of the staff to support the MPs demand at the constituencies and in Parliament.