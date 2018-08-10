NATIONALNEWS

Court orders arrest of directors in Kenya Power scam

Nancy Gitonga August 10, 2018
The Anti-Corruption court has issued arrest warrants against 12 directors of companies implicated in Kenya Power corruption scandal.

Chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi (pictured) issued the warrants after the 12 failed to appear in court to answer to graft allegations.

The prosecution had applied to have John Waweru Kang’ethe, Jacqueline Wanjiru Mbaria, Linet Njeri Ndama and Esther Nyambura of Touchline Electrical, Wachema Investment and Petsus Investment Limited, respectively, arrested on grounds that they have gone into hiding.

The case will be mentioned on August 20.

So far, eight directors from various companies have since pleaded to several charges relating to the loss of funds at Kenya Power  in shady procurement deals.

Other companies implicated in the scandal include Millous Enterprises Company, Kazimix Enterprises, Jake Building and Constructions Ltd, Mint Ventures and Appenco Holding Ltd.

The prosecution claims the suspects were irregularly awarded tenders and taxpayers cash paid to their respective companies.

The pursuit of company directors come in the wake of graft purge that saw Kenya Power top managers, including chief executive officer Ken Tarus and his predecessor Ben Chumo charged with procuring substandard transformers worth more than Sh409 million. 

