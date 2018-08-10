With cops on road, we won’t win war on graft

By all measures it is apparent there is a raging battle waged against corruption. Civil servants have been interdicted, parastatals heads suspended and heads of procurement departments either vetted afresh or undergoing vetting. One senses a certain caution in government operations, but for the traffic police, they could as well be from Mars.

Officers mount roadblocks everywhere from dawn to dusk, stop all vehicles that appear to be used for business and collect bribes. Those familiar with the drill have a note ready for the officer then keep moving. Others—either unfamiliar with the drill or playing tough—stop to negotiate their freedom.

The culture has become so entrenched that there is hardly any pretence about it. Traffic officers are so emboldened that they don’t even try to hide what they do. They simply pick the money and train their eyes on the next vehicle to show up. Passengers are equally used to the drill so much so that when a matatu crew seems to play hard, they urge them to hasten the process and move on.

It can’t be that all public transport vehicles are faulty that they must all be stopped. And it can’t be that the traffic officer is always aware of the fault that there is even no need to inspect the vehicle but simply ask for the “fine”. And it can’t be that there is no way of accounting for this fine.

If police are not stopping a PSV then they are mounting a roadblock seemingly to arrest those speeding. One is supposed to observe a speed limit as the driver approaches a shopping centre or a marketplace. You would hope that given the importance of slowing down at such centres the administration would mount a prominent signboard to that effect. Instead, it is a small sign by the road, mounted alongside other signs, with a possibility that may not be noticed.

Should the intention of the NTSA be to enforce this requirement, rather than to simply nab those infringing it, one would imagine there would be sufficient prominent signage asking drivers to slow down so that it would be obvious that one is defiant before they are stopped. NTSA should consider mounting visible signage together with a visible speed gun so that a driver would know what is going on and that they are being watched.

It does not make sense to have so many roadblocks, each collecting money (by people who are paid by the government) that does not go to the exchequer. It does not make sense either that the government has a host of employees standing by the roadside day after day, whose salaries are paid by the government but who do absolutely nothing since there is no record of what they do.

Traffic police only add to the cost of doing business, raise the temper of road users and possibly increase road rage. The government must do something about the road culture of simply collecting money from drivers. They should have a fast and transparent means of dealing with motorists who violate road signs. Creating in the minds of youth and children a culture that bribing police is normal is certainly not a way of entrenching anti-corruption culture.

Writer is the Dean, School of Communication at Daystar University