Training key to professionalism in procurement

Chris Oanda

In its Vision 2030 blueprint, the government envisages the creation of a globally competitive and prosperous nation where citizens enjoy a high quality of life.

The Vision, that aims to transform Kenya into a newly-industrialised, middle-income country in a little over a decade, is anchored on three key pillars: Economic, Social and Political governance. Training and capacity building fall under the social pillar: Investing in the people of Kenya.

To meet the Vision’s objectives and produce the quality of service required to fulfill the aspirations spelt out in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda, skilled and competent professionals in Supply Chain Management will be required. Kenya has a shortage of skills and expertise in Supply Chain Management required to support a growing economy.

The need to obtain professional qualifications in Supply Chain Management is, therefore, critical for both practitioners and employers.

One of the functions of Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (Kism) is to raise standards of professional competence among its members. In its endeavour to achieve the strategic objectives and functions stated above, the Institute has developed a curriculum, and in partnership with Kasneb (Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board) administers examinations in the field of Supply Chain Management as provided for in the Supplies Practitioners Management (SPM) Act 2007 and the SPM (Examination) Regulations 2013.

The Certified Procurement and Supply Professional of Kenya (CPSP-K) and Associate in Procurement and Supply of Kenya (APS-K) certifications are designed to impart capabilities, including commercial skills, analytical abilities, problem-solving skills, technical knowledge of supply chain operations, good understanding of IT applications, communication skills and motivational skills.

These skills are essential to procurement and supply chain practitioners.

Not surprisingly, universities have seen the need and now offer degrees in this area. For instance, the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology offers a Supplies Management doctorate in this area of study. But even this will need to be supplemented with professional certification. This is especially because the law requires that practitioners get additional professional certification.

In order to limit duplication, KISM gives course exemptions to those with business college degrees if areas studied are also offered in the Institute’s internationally-recognised curriculum. However, each application for exemption will be assessed on its own merit by KISM which will then determine if the exemption is warranted.

About 2,000 of KISM’s 4,500 members are now registered for examination and certification. This is an impressive enrollment given that the curriculum was launched just three years ago. The first lot of candidates will graduate with professional diploma this year. Those who have not registered and do not have other professional certifications are also being encouraged to register.

Kism and Kasneb do not just administer these exams in Kenya. Candidates in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have also registered to take the Certified Procurement and Supply Professional of Kenya (CPSP-K) and the Associate in Procurement and Supply of Kenya (APS-K) exams in their own countries.

As these examinations get more recognition, it is anticipated that preference for external certifications, such as the UK’s Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) certification will wane.

KISM would want more practitioners to sign up as members as this will give it more control over its members and ensure they comply with the Institute’s objectives and, if need be, subject them to disciplinary mechanism.

Often problems arise when organisations hire procurement officers who are not members of KISM— it becomes difficult to enforce the code of conduct.

It is important that practitioners register now because in future, supply chain professionals will only be allowed to practice if they have professional certification, even if they work in the private sector.

This is out of the quest by Supply Chain Management practitioners to provide quality services to Kenyans.

— The writer is the chairman of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management