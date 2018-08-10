Pupils advocate nutrition, Big Four agenda at music fete

Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

Good nutrition for learners took centre stage as the national music festival entered day four at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology yesterday.

A special composition on the theme Promoting Good Nutrition in Schools; Enhancing Proper Feeding” by Uthiru Genesis School learners emphasised on the importance of good nutrition in academic performance.

In a choral verse said learners deserve not only adequate food, but also balanced diet.

They wondered how hungry learners or those given food with low nutritional value are expected to perform in class.

The trophy in the category was sponsored by Equatorial Nut Processors. The nutrition category in the fete was introduced last year.

Company officials said their aim is to help learners develop interest in nutrition matters, given that it is an integral component in nation building and economic growth.

“Learners are supposed to learn and internalise the importance of good food choices that can improve their health which will in turn reduce government spending on healthcare,” Equatorial sales and marketing Manager Ann Mwaura said.

According to a 2015 Unicef report, Kenya loses about Sh128 billion annually—productivity losses —as a result of malnutrition.

In another presentation, Ugenya Teachers College amplified the importance of the government’s Big Four agenda through a choral verse titled “I will be the Bridge.”

The verse, composed by Namai Omuchai, hailed the government resolve to implement universal health coverage, especially by rolling out NHIF cover to learners.