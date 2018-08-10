NATIONALNEWS

Pupils advocate nutrition, Big Four agenda at music fete

People Daily August 10, 2018
2,480 Less than a minute

Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

Good nutrition for learners took centre stage as the national music festival entered day four at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology yesterday.

A special composition on the theme Promoting Good Nutrition in Schools; Enhancing Proper Feeding” by Uthiru Genesis School  learners emphasised on the importance of good nutrition in academic performance.

In a choral verse said learners deserve not only adequate food, but also balanced diet.

They wondered how hungry learners or those given food with low nutritional value are expected to perform  in class.

The trophy in the category was sponsored by Equatorial Nut Processors. The nutrition category in the fete was introduced last year.

Company officials said their aim is to help learners develop interest in nutrition matters, given that it is an integral component in nation building and economic growth.

“Learners are supposed to learn and internalise the importance of good food choices that can improve their health which will in turn reduce government spending on healthcare,” Equatorial sales and marketing Manager Ann Mwaura said.

According to a 2015 Unicef  report, Kenya loses about Sh128 billion annually—productivity losses —as a result of malnutrition. 

In another presentation, Ugenya Teachers College amplified the importance of the government’s Big Four agenda through a choral verse titled  “I will be the Bridge.”

The verse, composed by Namai Omuchai, hailed the government resolve to implement universal health coverage, especially by rolling out NHIF cover to learners.

Show More

Related Articles

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale
August 10, 2018
2,467

Duale hits at MPs over sack threats to ministers

August 10, 2018
2,519

Court orders arrest of directors in Kenya Power scam

August 10, 2018
2,466

Counties cash donation to CoG illegal, says senators

August 10, 2018
2,475

It’s time to say no to anything corruption

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.