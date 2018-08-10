Graft war will liberate us from neocolonialism

Faith Munuhe

The anti-graft war has assumed a robust trajectory and must be escalated. Indeed, it must be made a full-time occupation of the agencies that are tasked to fight it, lest it becomes our new form of “colonialism”, creating poverty rather than progress and development.

Corruption concentrates power and wealth in the hands of a few. It steals from the most hardworking. It ignores the rule of law, infects, rots and eventually kills democracy.

This is why it is important that in his second term, Uhuru has removed the gloves to confront the vice. No more Mr Nice Guy.

His actions are sending a message that Kenya can no longer be a place where a few prosper using ill-gotten wealth at the expense of the masses.

One way he is clamping down on corruption is through basic transparency. Tenders and contracts, long the crux of corruption, are now being held to new standards. Full transparency is required both in terms of the paper trail and the availability online.

Additionally, senior government officials are undergoing rigid lifestyle audits. All procurement managers and directors are now being vetted by independent third parties. Uhuru’s team has even brought in polygraph technology to ensure there are no slip-ups in the process.

Then of course there are the high-profile cases, most of them now in court. Kenya Power bosses: Charged. NYS officials (48 of them!): Charged. Kenya Bureau of Standards officials: Charged. We even have a sitting governor in court over charges of economic crimes and abuse of office.

So, at this unique time in our nation’s history it is important that we internalise those lessons from colonialism. Our forefathers saw a wrong being committed by foreigners and took action to rectify it.

Today, hundreds of millions of dollars are being stolen annually. Economists have estimated that up to a third of the national budget is lost through various forms of graft.

From the high level official to the corrupt policeman on the street trying to “supplement” his wage, corruption is a modern form of colonialism. It enslaves us all and must be eliminated immediately.

The campaign being waged by the President must, however, be combined with a parallel campaign to win hearts and minds.

Without education, the evils of exploitation, oppression and discrimination will trickle back into our society. Today, with social media and mass broadcast media, we have an opportunity to teach our youth on the evils of graft.

Together we must speak up and support the efforts of the government.

However, just as liberation was not the end of the collective independence struggle, rather the “end of the beginning” of a new era of hope, so we must always continue to demand more of our leaders.

The war against corruption has, indeed, begun.But these opening shots are “not the end, nor the beginning of the end, rather just the end of the beginning”.

—The writer is a student of Diplomacy and International Studies University of Nairobi