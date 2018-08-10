No visas for masterminds of corruption, says Godec

The United States has reiterated its stand on denying visas to Kenyan leaders implicated in corruption.

Pledging support to the heightened war on corruption, US ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec said it is time for Kenyans to firmly resist graft and demand action.

“We will be with you in this fight. Kenyans need strong institutions and corruption must be addressed at all levels of governance. We commend efforts of investigating agencies to end the scourge,” said Godec.

He expressed optimism that the war on graft can be won saying it requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

Godec spoke yesterday during the launch of a multi-sectoral anti-corruption initiative, a campaign that gives the private sector greater involvement in the purge. The campaign comes in the wake of unprecedented increase in corruption levels over the years.

The envoy further said in the six years he has been in Kenya, he has established that Kenyans’ future can be secured with good governance especially if decisive action is taken.

He said strong institutions require a national effort, even as he urged investigating officers to continue with thorough investigations and subsequent prosecution of those responsible in looting public coffers.