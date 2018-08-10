Governors petitioned to prioritise cotton crop

Nyanza county governments have been petitioned to prioritise revival of cotton production to help enhance the region’s economic growth and better hundreds of livelihoods.

Cotton farmers who spoke to People Daily pleaded with governors in the region to set aside adequate funds towards a revamp of the crop’s productivity.

At the same time, they called for inclusion of the revival plans in the newly created Lake Region Economic bloc under the economic development pillar.

Nyanza counties falling in the 14-member economic bloc are Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu, Siaya, Kisii and Nyamira.

John Akoko, chairperson of the farmers in the region said the cotton farmers are faced with difficulties due to the collapse of the sector which used to be vibrant in the past. Currently, they said machineries and factories where the crop was processed are non-functional as they have been run down while others sold to private developers.

“Let the governors focus on reviving cotton production in the region the same way they are doing to sugarcane and even aquaculture. We believe this will turn around the economic fortunes of the region,” said Akoko.

Akoko lamented that farmers are currently forced to transport their harvested cotton to factories in other counties outside the region where the crop is still largely grown.