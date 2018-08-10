A guide to office building classifications

Did you know that commercial buildings particularly office blocks come in categorical grades? And that this very classification should guide the rates you pay for your lease or purchase?

These classifications are normally used to differentiate buildings in a way that shapes the expected comfort levels.

So, when considering office space, there are three general classifications to choose from. These are Class A, B, or C buildings. The difference between each of these classifications varies from market to market and the buildings in a certain category may vary in one way or another.

Class A buildings represents the highest quality buildings in the market. They are generally the best looking buildings with good workmanship, excellent finishes and possess high quality building facilities such as lifts, security, lobby areas and good ambience.

They will be found in good locations with good access and are professionally managed and with excellent cleaning services. As a result, they attract the highest quality tenants and highest rents.

Class B buildings are relatively lower as far as the above facilities are concerned. They tend to be a little older, but still have good quality management and tenants. Many value-added investors target these buildings as investments since well-located Class B buildings can be returned to their Class A glory through renovations such as facade and common area improvements. These buildings should be well maintained.

Finally, Class C buildings are older buildings located in the older parts of towns, which might not be popular areas and are in need of extensive renovations. Architecturally, the structures are unattractive and building infrastructure and technology is outdated. Class C buildings have the lowest rental rates and are often targeted for re-development.

There is one more unofficial class known as “trophy buildings.” These are the cream of the crop in all aspects — technology, architectural design, posh finishes, environmental sustainability and best locations. The writer is MD,, Anka Consultants Ltd, quantity surveyors and project managers. Email: [email protected]