President Kenyatta leads Kenyans in mourning Bett

President Uhuru Kenyatta led the sports fraternity and Kenyans at large in sending messages of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of former world 400 metres champion Nicholas Bett who died in a road accident in Lessos, Nandi county yesterday morning.

In his message, President Kenyatta said he was deeply saddened by the death of the athlete who earned the country great honours in his outstanding victories in athletics.

“It is very sad indeed that we have lost one of our shining athletes in a road accident. In this hour of sorrow and grief, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the late Nicholas Bett,” said Kenyatta.

The President added.” I join the athletics fraternity in mourning the 2015 World 400 metres hurdles champion and May God the Almighty comfort the family, relatives and friends of the Hero,” said Kenyatta.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) president Paul Tergat also condoled with the family of the late Bett and eulogised him as a hero who will be greatly missed by many.

The Ministry of Sports also mourned the fallen athlete and noted that he was a shining light in his speciality.

In a message he sent later in the day, Cabinet Secretary, Sports, Culture and Heritage Rashid Echesa said he had learned of Bett’s untimely death with profound shock, saying the deceased was a selfless personality who brought fame to the country.

“On behalf of the Kenya Government and the sports fraternity across the globe, I wish to send condolences to the family and friends of Nicholas Bett,” said Echesa.