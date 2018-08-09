Chivas announced as official spirits partner of Man United

Sandra Wekesa @PeopleSports11

English Premier League club, Manchester United has teamed up with luxury blended Scotch whisky, Chivas, in a three-year global partnership.

The collaboration will see Chivas and Manchester United join forces to celebrate their collective belief that blended is better – in life, football and Scotch.

The partnership was revealed to fans in advance of the Club’s first Premier League home game of the 2018/19 season against Leicester City set for tomorrow at Old Trafford.

Throughout the season, Chivas will be collaborating with Manchester United to demonstrate that blended is better – by encouraging fans to celebrate the blend that makes them unique, and showing that when players collaborate with their teammates they can achieve the greatest success.

The partnership will be brought to life through a 360 campaign activated across all touchpoints globally from August 2018. Chivas branding will also be displayed on digital perimeter boards at Old Trafford as well as throughout the stadium from the first game on Friday.

“Blending has been in our DNA ever since James and John Chivas pioneered the art in 19th century Scotland.

Partnering with Manchester United was therefore a natural fit; we both firmly believe that great things can be achieved when we come together – from balancing the perfect blend of malt and grain whiskies that go into our Scotch, to using the perfect combination of players’ skills on the pitch to create a winning team.

We look forward to using our spirit to help showcase the spirit of the Club and its fans all around the world,” Jean-Christophe Coutures, Chairman and CEO at Chivas Brothers.

Richard Arnold, Group Managing Director at Manchester United, commented: “Manchester United’s history is built on teamwork and we embrace Chivas’ belief that ‘blended is better.’