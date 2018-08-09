Cricket crisis leave Kenya staring at ICC sanctions

Barry Silah @obel_barry

As the Kenyan cricket lovers watch on the sidelines with bemusement the drama surrounding the game, International Cricket Council (ICC) could be looming with sanctions.

For all the varied opinions that have beset the sport following Tuesday’s landmark ruling by Sports Disputes Tribunal on management direction of Cricket Kenya, all eyes are now on the ICC. The global body had its vice president Imran Kawaja tour Kenya in March at the height of the disagreements between the national sporting body and its affiliates because of CK illegitimacy concerns.

Even as SDT Chairman John Ohaga read out his ruling, the respondents poured cold water instead inviting the ICC to resolve the matter forthwith. “ICC has a code of conduct and it is protected and well articulated in the constitution. However all we are saying is that they should come in to salvage the issues because we cannot act ignorant.

We are consulting widely with our legal team but we hope that some sanity will prevail and the consent agreement we had in March between all stakeholders and the ICC vice president regarding amending our constitution takes precedence,” said Kennedy Obuya who is a respondent in the matter and a member of the just disbanded Interim Management Committee.

The ICC has on occasions been swift to suspend membership due to impropriety. Though the ICC’s rules against external interference in cricket administration are more honoured in the breach than in the observance amongst Full Members, Associates Members are not generally treated with the same indulgence, as evidenced by the recent suspension of the Cricket Association of Nepal.

Claimant Tom Tikolo however argued that if Cricket Kenya makes an urgent and important move of inclusion, the situation would be less problematic.