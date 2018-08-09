Konoin legislator applauds country’s athletes for performances

Konoin Member of Parliament (MP) Brighton Yegon has lauded the role of sportsmen and women for flying high the Kenyan flag in international events.

The lawmaker said the sportsmen and women have become Kenyan ambassadors the world over and therefore said county and national governments should pump a lot of resources to sports. He argued that results are being seen and thus deserve a huge support.

Speaking in his constituency, the MP commended athletes for shinning in international events the world over especially Beatrice Chepkoech who hails from his constituency.

Three weeks ago, Chepkoech shattered the world record in 3,000m Steeplechase in Monaco and won the same event in Asaba, Nigeria during the Africa Senior Athletics Championships whose curtain fell on Sunday.

“At the constituency level, I am in the process of pooling resources towards building a talent search centre, establishing playing grounds and availing of other sports facilities and equipment besides establishing training camps,” Yegon said.

He called on the Bomet County government to support his idea and channel resources towards the same in line with taking sports in the county to the next level.

“We are serious on this to establish the talent search centre here at Terek Village in our constituency and we’re urging the county administration to chip in so that we achieve this in line with upping sports,” the legislator said.

The MP at the same time called on all stakeholders in Sports to support budding sportsmen and women to hone skills so they could be successful in their sports careers.