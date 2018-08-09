KPL title race still wide open, declares Mwalala

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) table-toppers Gor Mahia may be having an 11-point advantage with three matches at hand over second-placed Bandari but the dockers feel they still have a chance of challenging for the title.

Bernard Mwalala, the head coach of Bandari who ended K’Ogalo’s unbeaten run on Tuesday in a 2-1 win in Mombasa, said it is not over until it is over and pointed out that the worst his charges can do is to pull of their feet of the gas pedal.

A bullish Mwalala told the club’s fans not to read too much in the league statistics and expressed optimism that Bandari is capable of catching up with Gor in their quest to dethrone the Green Army as champions.

“The league has not ended and it is a matter of all the teams placed at the top working hard to achieve the goal. Yes, it’s possible for Bandari to win the title and we need to push harder to achieve this,” said Mwalala.

The former Nzoia tactician who has catapulted into an instant hero for accomplishing a mission which other teams have failed (beating Gor) said they did not really focus on K’Ogalo’s unbeaten record prior to the match.

“Gor’s unbeaten record was not even in our minds. As Bandari, we are more preoccupied with making life difficult to any opponent on the pitch and especially in Mombasa and I was glad that our strategy worked and we added Gor among our victims,” said Mwalala who presided over his fifth win since joining Bandari from Nzoia.

While Mwalala believes there is a silver lining in as far as winning the title is concerned, the team’s technical director Twahir Muhiddin said being placed at a respectable position will be a boon of sorts for Bandari.

“The young Bandari team has shown a lot of character by beating Gor who had been involved in high-profile matches including the SportPesa Super Cup, Kagame Cup , Shield Cup and the CAF Confederations Cup.

When I was at the helm of the team in 2005 we were placed in the fourth position and if we can get one better, it would be the best things to have happened at Bandari,” he said.

Bandari next face Tusker in Nairobi on Sunday and Muhiddin has urged the players to keep the candle aglow“We acknowledge the gesture which came at a time when we are operating on a very tight budget with very little funds to navigate the tight August schedule that requires good finances to honour matches.