Breastfeed ‘levy’ lands woman in Thika court

Mathew Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

A 25-year-old woman was yesterday arraigned in a Thika court charged with child neglect and denial of basic rights.

Faith Nyokabi, who appeared before Principal magistrate Omondi Otieno, denied the charges and was released on a Sh30,000 cash bail.

The court heard that on July 31 in Kiganjo area, Thika, the accused deserted her four-month-old baby and demanded Sh100,000 from her husband to breastfeed it. The case will be mentioned on August 15.

Speaking to the press after Nyokabi was arrested on Tuesday, the husband, Charles Kirii said efforts to talk to the wife to breastfeed their child failed with the wife giving conditions which involved being paid.

After the wife fled, Kirii reported the matter to the sub-chief, who in turn referred him to Makongeni OCS. He later proceeded to report the matter to Thika children’s office who then requested for the mother’s arrest.

Thika children’s officer Linah Mwangi said Nyokabi is in contravention of the child’s God-given right and the Constitution is clear on what appertains to abuse of a child right.