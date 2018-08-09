Pupils appraise Vision 2030 at music festival

Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

As music festival entered day three yesterday at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, learners continued to display their artistic prowess in different genres.

This year’s fete comes precisely two months after Vision 2030, a national development blueprint, attained 10 years since its launch on June 10, 2008.

And in line with this, a St Augustin’se Boys Primary School eight-year-old pupil presented a special composition themed “Vision 2030: A good 10, Now to a great move!” which saw him scoop Vision 2030 Trophy after flooring four other competitors in that category.

In the Swahili poem authored by Gregory Kweyu, Brussel Okelo expresses how brilliant the Vision 2030 idea is and how it has so far helped change lives through gradual implementation. The poem, however, also raises concerns over the blue print’s future, citing rampant cases of corruption in public leadership as likely to blur the vision.

A confluence in key national matters through different presentations, conspicuously come out. In the Special Composition category on “environment waste management”, pupils from AIC Zion Primary in Mathare, Nairobi presented a Swahili choral verse dubbed ‘Madini’ that focused on plastic waste materials.

Through the poem, learners challenge the government ban on polyethylene saying it has rendered a considerable number of Kenyans jobless. They propose recycling saying it would have been helpful, noting that the challenge with plastics was managing its waste but not on usage.