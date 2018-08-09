Nzomo handed 12 years in jail for battering wife

Mutuku Mwangangi @PitzPitah

A Makueni law court yesterday imprisoned David Nzomo, who was recently captured in a video clip assaulting his wife at Kya-aka village in Kathonzweni, for 12 years.

Senior principal magistrate James Mwaniki observed that cases of domestic violence in the country were on the rise, and that Nzomo’s fate would be a lesson to deter others from the vice.

The 36-year-old father of eight, who pleaded guilty to causing grievous harm to his wife Winfred Mwende on July 30, will serve 10 years in prison and two under probation.

“He will serve 10 years in prison, and upon release the remaining two years on probation to enable guidance, counselling and social support with a view to a possible and full integration back to the family and the community,” said Mwaniki.

In mitigation, Nzomo pleaded for leniency saying he is a father of eight, a husband of two wives and the breadwinner of the family. “I urge this court to forgive me,” he said.

The prosecution had urged the court to punish the accused in line with existing laws, saying he was “not fit” to serve non-custodial sentence.

A probation report tabled before the court seen by the People Daily indicated that the accused’s past was characterised by tormenting and assaulting family members.

In the report, the local livestock broker is said to have viciously attacked his wife Mwende eight years ago after she opposed his decision to marry a second wife. He is also accused of assaulting his father over a family disagreement.

Further, the impact assessment report indicates that the assault victim Winfred Mwende currently recuperating at Nairobi Women’s Hospital is considering a divorce.

“…even though I have forgiven my hard working husband from the bottom of my heart, I am not ready for a reunion” reads part of the report. The court provided 14 days window for the accused to appeal the judgment.