Five KDF soldiers killed in attack

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Five Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers died and six others wounded yesterday after their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) along Hindi-Kiunga road in Lamu.

The home-made bomb was planted at Kwa Omolo area in Bodhei inside Boni Forest yesterday. Military sources said the soldiers were travelling from Baragoni base towards Bodhei. A police source who sought anonymity said the lorry was extensively damaged in the morning incident.

“We went to the scene immediately and helped the injured soldiers. We are still patrolling the area,” said the officer.

The IED is suspected to have been planted by al-Shabaab militants targeting security officers. More than 100 security agents have been killed in Lamu, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera counties in IED attacks in past three years alone.

The Department of Defence had not issued a statement on the attack by the time of going to press.