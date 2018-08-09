Amina warns of doctored results

Irene Githinji and Judy Akuma @PeopleDailyKe

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed has raised the red flag over a growing trend in which learners are changing their end term results in cyber cafes. In a statement, the CS said the fraud is perpetuated by poor-performing students to impress their parents.

Consequently, Amina advised parents to be vigilant and confirm their children’s performance with their respective schools when they suspect foul play. She also urged schools to devise ways to ensure that details in students’ report forms are not breached.

According to Amina, poor learners with low marks usually visit cyber cafes where they have their report cards scanned, edited in vector graphics-editing software such as CorelDRAW, which can change scores without interfering with key credibility features such as school rubber stamps and teachers’ signatures.

“The schools should explore the use of bulk short text messages to transmit results to parents and guardians,” the CS stated yesterday.

Amina’s remarks come in the wake of messages going round on social media on how learners are changing marks to look good in the eyes of their parents.

One such message is authored by a person who says he operates a cyber cafe and raises alarm over increase in learners requests to change their result slips.

At the same time, CS Amina affirmed that the ban on holiday tuition is still in force. She said the ministry has received information that some schools plan to have classes during August holiday.

The CS warned schools administrations against holding any holiday tuition, saying it is in contravention of Section 37 of the Basic Education Act that outlaws the practice and warned of appropriate disciplinary action.

“Appropriate disciplinary and criminal proceedings will be taken against schools, and teachers who contravene the laws and regulations against holiday tuition,” she warned.

The CS said holidays are meant for parents to spend time with their children in order to discuss issues affecting them in their studies.

“The ministry has received information that some schools plan to mount various programmes of holiday tuition for learners,” she said.

Amina said schools open for Third Term on August 27 and cautioned that appropriate action will be taken against schools that open before the stipulated date.