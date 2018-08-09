Judiciary has crucial role in success of Big Four

King’ori Choto

The Judiciary is a central pillar of governance. Its role goes beyond interpreting laws and delivering justice. The courts have a role in promoting social and economic development.

As stated in its official website www.judiciary.go.ke the judiciary “fosters social and political stability, and promotes national socio-economic development through its processes and decisions.” The Judiciary is, therefore, alive to its broader mandate.

Upholding the rule of law and ensuring access to justice are not abstract concepts but ought to be viewed as components of the Judiciary’s broader role in social progress. Courts are not expected to play a bystander role, for instance, in the fight against poverty and inequality.

Legal scholars and respected judicial voices have reiterated that courts should adopt a dynamic approach in dealing with important social issues. As the former Chief Justice of the Philippines Hilario G Davide Jr, once said, “In the context of poverty reduction…. a well-functioning judicial system that provides efficient and fair justice to all is a key element of economic development and poverty reduction.”

The Judiciary cannot, therefore, afford an insular approach to matters touching on development. Justice Albie Sachs of the Constitutional Court of South Africa cautions that judges should not “be unduly formalistic showing a passive and uncaring attitude to the real lives of actual people.”

This is not to say that independence of the Judiciary does not matter. For courts to dispense justice, they must be accorded the space to function with minimal interference. But the courts cannot afford to cloister themselves in the arcane world of legalese or shirk their duty to positively shape progress.

Chief Justice David Maraga, in a speech marking his first 100 days, in office spoke of a service-oriented Judiciary that is “sensitive to the social impact of its decisions and not one that is stone deaf to its societal context.”

Judicial decisions ought to reflect the dynamic nature of society and must not be seen as impeding social progress.

This brings me to the role of the Judiciary in the realisation of the Big Four Agenda for Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

The Big Four Agenda is anchored in Article 43 of the Constitution which entrenches social and economic rights as part of the Bill of Rights. Article 43 speaks of the right to “the highest attainable standard of health” and “accessible and affordable housing.”

It also provides for the right to “be free from hunger, and to have adequate food of acceptable quality.” These are part of three pillars of food security, affordable housing and universal healthcare, which form part of the Big Four.

Article 21 of the Constitution requires the State to put in place the appropriate legislative and policy structures for the progressive realisation of social and economic rights. Our Constitution, therefore, provides a roadmap for formulation and implementation of policies geared to the progressive realisation of social and economic rights.

The Big Four, therefore, has constitutional underpinnings. While the Executive is mandated by the Constitution to develop and enforce the policy and institutional structure for the realisation of social and economic rights, the Judiciary should not be seen as an impediment to such efforts by engaging in rigid interpretation of the laws.

It should instead be an enabler of the Big Four by not allowing itself to get bogged down by legal technicalities and obstructive litigation.

—The writer is a lawyer and public affairs specialist