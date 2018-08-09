Recovery of stolen funds to spur development

Naisula Lesuuda

Corruption is a stubborn and amorphous beast whose effects are well-known and pervasive. The World Bank lists nine consequences of corruption which it describes as a “destroyer of human prosperity”.

They range from limiting tax revenue and ability to provide public services, to discouraging private sector growth, frightening away investors, eroding faith in public institutions and corroding the national culture and value system.

But of all the effects, perhaps the most significant is the capital flight caused by corruption. Simply put, the corrupt steal from the public purse and stash the loot overseas, meaning much-needed capital is taken out of the country.

A Transparency International paper titled Quantifying the Costs of Corruption estimated that between 1970 and 2008, Africa lost $854 billion (Sh85.4 trillin) in capital flight, amounting to almost $1,000 (Sh100,000) US per person. This would have been enough to pay off the continent’s external debt and still leave $600 billion (Sh60 trillion) for poverty alleviation and economic growth.

The situation is worse in Kenya. In a 2016 interview, Philip Kinisu, the then chair of EACC, estimated that a third of the national budget is lost to graft every year. The budget is around Sh2 trillion a year, meaning that every Kenyan loses around Sh13,000 to corruption every year.

This is money is sitting in bank accounts, property and investments in tax havens around the world instead of improving schools, hospitals and roads.

That is why for all President Uhuru Kenyatta’s work in advancing the fight against corruption — including announcing new anti-graft measures, rebuilding institutions and hiring new leadership – perhaps the most significant was the signing of an agreement that clears the way for the recovery of assets acquired through graft and stashed in foreign countries.

The agreement which was signed with Switzerland — one of the world’s top locations for hiding stolen funds — and also covers the UK and Jersey, creates a mechanism for Kenya to recover billions stollen and hidden in the three countries.

Reportedly, the first assets to be targeted will be monies stolen in the Anglo-Leasing scandal and hidden in Switzerland. In fact, the Swiss have already frozen Sh200 million, which will hopefully soon be returned to Kenya.

While Sh200 million would be useful, it is just the beginning. There are much greater sums at stake. A few months ago, Switzerland repatriated to Nigeria over $300 million of assets looted by former dictator Sani Abacha. This was the second instalment of the Abacha loot to be repatriated, bringing the total to $1.2 billion (Sh120 billion).

While the deal with Switzerland, the UK and Jersey is important, it should only be the first step. Crafting a framework for returning looted funds is like building a dam — no matter how well you construct it, if there are any holes then the water will seep through. We must sign similar agreements with other tax havens to maximise our ability to recover stolen funds.

I was, therefore, delighted to read that Mauritius is open to a similar deal that will pave the way for the repatriation of billions hidden in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Like Switzerland and Jersey, Mauritius is a popular destination for wealthy individuals due to its relaxed and non-invasive regulatory environment, meaning that thousands of companies are officially based there, but only on paper.

There is a lot to be positive about the way Uhuru’s government is tackling corruption. It is clear that it is driven by the President’s conviction that only by confronting corruption will he be able to make progress on his Big Four agenda.

Deals with nations like Switzerland and Mauritius to repatriate stolen funds are a big part of this, and put us on the path to repatriate our way to prosperity. —The writer is the MP for Samburu West