Manage water better for sustainable growth

The hopes created by the discovery of water aquifers in Turkana in 2013 appear to have been dashed. The government has confirmed the water is too salty for human consumption or irrigation. It has also emerged the process of desalinating the water would be too costly and economically unviable.

The disappointing news should not, however, stop us from exploring other ways to quench Turkana and other arid regions as well as the whole country. Hopefully, a cheaper way to desalinate the water, whose discovery raised hopes for a socio-economic transformation of the dry region, will be found.

In the meantime, efforts to address the region’s and nationwide water scarcity must be accelerated. While the Turkana aquifers would have gone a long way in improving the country’s water situation had they been viable, they are hardly the only solution.

The country needs new commitment to not only search for alternative water sources but also to preserve and improve available sources. This calls for everything from the need to protect water towers to saving rivers from worsening pollution.

This should be informed by the realisation that we are facing new challenges such as climate change and a growing population which creates an ever-increasing demand on the scarce water resource. With the unpredictable weather caused by climate change, the country will have to rely more on irrigated agriculture to be food secure.

That calls for new and sustainable water management policies, including a greater emphasis on water harvesting to harness the now annual flooding. For this to be achieved, resources must be put where it matters most—water harvesting infrastructure and technology.

There is also need to take the water preservation campaign to a whole new level. There is no doubt that huge amounts of water goes to waste everyday in domestic, industrial and agricultural use. A lot of water is also lost to faulty infrastructure such as damaged or old pipework and taps.

It is particularly distressing that most of the water that literally goes down the drain has cost the taxpayer billions in infrastructure, processing and treatment.

Water is undoubtedly at the centre of the development of any society and, as country, we must get our act together regarding the resource if we hope to attain our development goals.