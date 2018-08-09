Uhuru must advance our interests in US visit

It sounded like the unlikeliest of news. Indeed, the tone of State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena betrayed the underlying excitement that President Uhuru Kenyatta had been invited to the White House later this month.

According to the State House communiqué in Mombasa, Uhuru will meet Trump at the Capitol Hill on August 27. Among other issues of mutual interest, Trump would like to discuss trade and security.

First of all, we need to tone down the rhetoric! Trump is the leader of the strongest country in the world, fine. But as we recently saw from former US President Barack Obama, after all is said and done, we are all human! It is about serving US strategic interests, unlike many African leaders whose cardinal agenda in power is self-aggrandisement.

Trump has not just discovered Kenya is a longtime strategic ally of the US. He is a crafty dealmaker, and it is up to Uhuru and his delegartion to discern his exact motives behind the surprise invitation. Remember Trump also invited Uhuru—among a few other select leaders—to the 43rd G7 summit in Italy last year.

Uhuru needs to be extra vigilant with whatever he puts pen to paper on in the White House on behalf of Kenya with its impacts on the country, region and continent in mind.

I suspect Trump could be up to some mischief and Uhuru should tag along the brain boxes in his Cabinet, regardless of their portfolio to protect both national and regional interests, of which he is a custodian.

Now, the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 18 in New York. America needs to rope in some core allies to fortify her position in the developing world from the onslaught of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

Secondly, the US recently avenged Rwanda’s increase in tariffs on imports of second-hand clothing and footwear, by suspending the latter from the African Growth and Opportunity Act duty-free agreement.

Amid threats from America, the East African Community member States early this year committed themselves to the eventual ban of second-hand clothes imports to strengthen the local textile industry.

As usual, President Paul Kagame swiftly followed talk with action, as some of the other countries, including Kenya, wavered. Consequently, Trump could be trying to isolate Kagame to curtail his influence in the region.

With the foregoing in mind, Uhuru should make it clear to Trump he is not ready to be used to undermine the regional leadership, if called upon to do anything that could do so. I have no doubt Uhuru can do that pretty well, going by how he upheld anti-homosexual stance against US pressure for Kenya to legalise the practice.

Uhuru must show the US we moved on after the West’s intransigence in matters of democracy. Trump should be the one doing the begging if his counterpart plays the East (read China) card effectively.

Uhuru must act the pan-Africanist, and state that Africa will not act as a dumping ground, either for the East or West. Africa has acted as the battleground for various global powers and interests. It is time the world gave us a break to build a civilised continent and, going forward, America should be part of the success story. – Writer is the executive director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness—[email protected]