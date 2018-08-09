Haji orders probe into funds misuse in Judiciary

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has trained his guns on Judiciary and wants allegations of fraudulent funds management in the institution investigated.

He directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to commence the probe immediately and file progress reports after every 21 days.

EACC and DCI are expected to take into account the complexity of investigations and the nature of economic crimes.

Haji (pictured) said the probe follows consultations with Chief Justice David Maraga, who also recommended investigations.

“The DPP has received reports from a whistleblower and the media touching on various issues relating to management of public funds at the Judiciary. Upon receipt of the reports. Consequently, the DPP has directed investigations to commence immediately by both the DCI and EACC,” The DPP said in a statement issued Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi wlecomed Haji’s move, saying the institution had taken appropriate action against staff linked to fraud, including interdiction and prosecution. Currently, 30 Judiciary staff are charged in various courts over various counts of economic crimes and related activities.

Additionally, various disciplinary measures have been undertaken, including dismissal of four staff and severe reprimand and warning issued to six others.

“We wish to state that the Judiciary welcomes the DPP’s call for speedy investigations as described in his statement since this falls within our strict policy of zero tolerance to financial misconduct of any nature,” Amadi said in a statement. She said the Judiciary sought help from DCI to curb graft.