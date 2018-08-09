Who’ll save endangered rhinos?

Njange Maina @NjangeWaEunice

The last of the 11 black rhinos translocated to the Tsavo National Park last month died on Monday. The death adds to the grim statistics of the mighty yet vulnerable species, which has for long borne the brunt of poaching, illegal ivory trade and negligence by agencies tasked to protect wildlife.

In less than three weeks, the country has lost 12 rhinos! Eleven died in quick succession after a botched translocation last month while the other was killed by poachers for its horn in Lake Nakuru National Park on July 30.

Since 2016, 35 rhinos have died 25 of them due to poaching. In Laikipia’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy, the biggest rhino sanctuary in East Africa, 17 rhinos have died in the last seven years. Only two of the deaths were natural, with poachers claiming the rest.

Let’s put the statistics into perspective: In 1970, at least 20,000 black rhinos roamed Kenya. Today, thanks to massive poaching, there are only under 1,000 left.

Ol Pejeta has set up a commemoration site for dead rhinos that can be accounted for, with epitaphs on their tombstones. Yet hundreds of unknown graves lie unmarked in the wilderness where the poachers have had a field day.

The People Daily recently visited Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the memorial site lays bare the cruelty of poachers and perhaps the laxity of State agencies in protecting the animal.