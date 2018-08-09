Party foils Kisumu Speaker ouster bid

Kisumu Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo yesterday breathed a sigh of relief after a plot to oust him was foiled by the Orange party.

Market Millimani MCA Seth Kanga, who was behind the impeachment plans, withdrew the motion on Tuesday evening following orders from the Raila Odinga-led ODM leadership.

“Mr Speaker, this is a decision I reached after being whipped by my party top leadership to stop the impeachment plans. I believe it will now give dialogue a chance,” he said.

The move came after Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o warned the ward reps against a plot to impeach the Speaker and instead urged them to embrace dialogue and resolve any differences.

Speaking at a public function in his Seme sub-county backyard, Nyong’o defended the Speaker saying the intended ouster was unnecessary as it would disunite the county and jeopardise the development agenda.

Some MCAs led by Kanga have been pushing for the Speaker’s impeachment, blaming him for frustrating the governor by delaying passing of bills submitted by the Executive. They also accused Oloo of frustrating them and mismanaging the Assembly. However, Oloo dismissed the allegations, terming them as baseless.