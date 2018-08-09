Serve Kenyans with dedication, CJ tells new Ombudsman

Chief Justice David Maraga yesterday challenged the newly-appointed officials of the Commission on Administrative Justice to handle their mandate with dedication to improve service delivery in the public sector.

Justice Maraga said many complaints against public servants were mistakenly channelled by aggrieved parties to the Judiciary instead of the commission that is popularly known as the Office of the Ombudsman. The public expect prompt action whenever they raise issues of unresponsive official conduct, he said.

He spoke after witnessing the swearing in of Chairperson Florence Kajuju and Commissioners Lucy Ndung’u and Washington Opiyo Sati at the Supreme Court Building in Nairobi. The ceremony was conducted by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi. The commission’s Chief Executive Officer Leonard Ngaluma was also present.

Justice Maraga commended Kajuju, the former Meru Women’s Rep, Ndung’u, the former Registrar of Political Parties and Sati, a prominent children rights crusader for their appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 2 and approval by the National Assembly. Kajuju replaces veteran lawyer Otiende Amollo, who left office in November 2016 after serving for a five-year term.

The Parliamentary Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs said Kajuju was suitable for the post because of her experience, academic credentials and professional training as a lawyer. The Office of Ombudsman is a constitutional agency with power to investigate any conduct in state affairs and public administration.