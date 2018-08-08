Reviewing political status one year after disputed polls

It is exactly one year since Kenyans went to the polls in an election that attracted more than 14 million out of the 19 million registered voters and president Uhuru Kenyatta re-elected and his victory later annulled by the supreme court citing irregularities and ordered a new one within 60 days sending the country into months of political instability

A handshake between president Uhuru Kenyatta and nasa leader Raila Odinga has drew a line under Kenya’s bruising election that left many people bewildered and swung open the starting gate for the 2022 presidential race.

However, the political events that have unfolded so far have left many questions unanswered on the political future of the country.