Senate committee wants CS Matiang’i prosecuted over Ruaraka land

K24 Tv August 8, 2018
CS Fred Matiang'i

The senate sessional committee on  public accounts and investment probing the the Ruaraka land saga has recommended that CS, Dr. Fred Matiang’i and the principal secretary, state department of basic education, Dr. Belio Kipsang should be held responsible for causing loss 1.5 billion shillings for ignoring the recommendations of a report of quality assurance and standards assessment which established that the land on which Ruaraka high school was built on was public land, but went ahead with the acquisition of the land for the schools.

