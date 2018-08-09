NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Teachers urged to engage in research

Reuben Mwambingu August 9, 2018
Head teachers and delegates enjoy a break during the African Confederation of Principals conference in Mombasa yesterday. Photo/NDEGWA GATHUNGU

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

School managers have been challenged to encourage teachers  to engage in research on subjects they teach to bolster standards of teaching.

Teachers Service Commission  (TSC)chief executive Dr Nancy Macharia told the ongoing African Confederation of Principals (ACP) conference in Mombasa that it is imperative for teachers to utilise available technological advancement to expand their understanding of subjects they teach.

She said with  advanced technology, learners of the 21st Century are more knowledgeable and without proper research,  a teacher maybe be of little assistance to learners.

“A quality teacher must have a deeper understanding of the subject he teaches,” she said in statement read on her behalf by TSC Director of Quality Assurance and Standards Reuben Mugwuku.

He referred the principals to “The Singapore Teaching Practice” which makes explicit how effective teaching and learning is achieved in Singapore schools.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) chief Education and youth development officer in Malawi Kimanzi Muthengi said cases of school unrest that was witnessed in the country last month were partly caused by  failure to embrace technology in schools.

He  urged school heads not to ignore some of the students demands  saying  that they should embrace dialogue to resolve  issues before matters get out of hand.

