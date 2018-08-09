Kidero, six others held over graft allegations

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero will today be arraigned to face fraud and economic crime charges amounting to Sh7.8 billion.

Also to be hauled before courts are six former Nairobi County Government senior employees and two traders.

The bombshell struck yesterday evening after Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives arrested Kidero and the six. They were detained overnight.

EACC chief executive Halakhe Waqo said the commission had been conducting investigations into allegations of abuse of office, money laundering, bribery, conflict of interest and failure to protect public property by senior government officials, including Kidero.

They were arrested immediately after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji sanctioned the move.

“The DPP has independently reviewed the file and material submitted to him and is satisfied that the persons named are criminally culpable jointly and severally,” Haji said.

The money in question was reportedly siphoned directly, transferred or paid through fictitious supplies between 2014 and 2017.

Others arrested include former Nairobi County Secretary Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa, former county Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, and his former deputy Stephen Ogaga who served as Kidero’s Economic and Planning Executive.

However, sources indicated that suspended acting Chief Finance Officer Luke Mugo Gatimu is in Dubai. Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko suspended Gatimu over alleged financial improprieties.

Two traders, John Githua Njogu and Grace Njeri Githua, both proprietors of Lodwar Wholesalers and Ngurumani Traders Limited will also be charged in connection with the same.

“The DPP has accordingly directed the EACC to proceed and have the named person’s immediately arrested and arraigned in court to answer to various charges of corruption and related economic crimes,” Haji added.

EACC initiated a quiet probe after receiving information concerning alleged criminal activities involving Nairobi City County Government officials touching on the mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds.

Consequently, the commission forwarded the investigations file and documentary exhibits vide a letter dated July 13 together with a report under Section 35 of the Anti-Corruption & Economic Crimes Act (ACECA).

In mid June, Kidero suffered a blow when a High Court order allowed EACC to investigate him over suspected illegal transfer of millions of shillings of public funds into his seven bank accounts.

High Court Judges George Odunga, Chacha Mwita and John Mativo ruled that EACC had the power to obtain search warrants to investigate private citizen’s accounts if they suspect the individual is implicated in unlawful swindling of public funds.

Kidero had moved to the High Court to challenge a magistrate court’s decision to grant the EACC access to his account information through the issuance of warrants.

And last month, Kidero appeared to land into more trouble when a state agency raised the red flag over withdrawals of about Sh 7.8 billion from several county collection accounts operated in one bank between April 2014 and August 2017.

The Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) wrote to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and copied the EACC to investigate Kidero, nine county officials, directors of four pharmaceutical companies and bank officials.

The officials are suspected to have moved a total of Sh7, 761, 474, 162 in large withdrawals. Money was debited from the accounts mainly through structured cash withdrawals.