Court throws out application to stop slums evictions

Nancy Gitonga and Judy Akuma @PeopleDailyKe

The High Court has dismissed an application seeking to stop the ongoing evictions in Kaloleni, Makongeni, Mbotela, Mutindwa, Dandora and Kenyatta University villages, Lang’ata and Wilson-South C link road reserve.

Justice Elijah Obaga ruled that the application, filed by Katiba Institute, has no merit therefore paving way for the planned evictions.

In court documents, the residents had argued that the said evictions will hurt learning and businesses.

They argued that the National Buildings Inspectorate secretary and chairman of the Multispectral Committee on Unsafe Structures, Moses Nyakiongora, has no powers to issue an eviction notice regarding buildings on public land reserves.

The residents further argued that people would be rendered homeless and students’ right to education would also be undermined if the government goes on with the exercise.

Nyakiongora had served residents with the notice of eviction on July 19. The government said the houses are on Kenya Power and Kenya Railways reserves.

Under the law, the National Land Commission should notify potential evictees at least three months before, through a Gazette notice, a national newspaper, or radio announcements in a local language.

So far, the government, through the Kenya Urban Road Authority (Kura) has demolished houses in Kibera to make way for the proposed Ngong’-Lang’ata road linkage.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International (AI) and Muungao wa Wanavijiji are calling on the government to stop ongoing demolitions in slums until they come up with alternative housing. AI country director Houghton Irungu said the demolition exercise is inhumane and goes against the law.