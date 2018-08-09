Farmer Kamau burger tantalises the fest

Burgers I eat once in a while, such as during the Nairobi Burger Festival. They offered two burgers for the price of one during the fest.

During the event, restaurants make burgers with a difference, not just the usual. They go for something a little bit new. Sometimes it’s a contrasting kind of cheese, where the eateries add a few unique toppings just to stand out.

This year, I tried out two places; the Live Inn Restaurant at Park Inn by Radisson in Westlands and Coffee Casa in Parklands, both in Nairobi. I have always had a good experience when dining at Park Inn, especially because it’s such a colourful set up.

The Live Inn Burger Festival menu was varied a little bit, not what they serve ordinarily. They offered six options; Casanova, Gypsy, Ice Burger, Farmer Kamau, Bonky Tonk and Daisy Veggie. I was torn between Kamau and Gypsy.

Being two of us, we chose first Farmer Kamau, which had goat, gouda cheese, bacon onion rings sweet potatoes, parsley mayo with beef patty. Second option was the Gypsy — two types of cheese mozzarella, parmesan, peppered bacon, sliced cucumber, sliced red onions tomatoes and chicken patty.

I love the names they came up with for the burgers, creative and attractive. Our order came after about 20 minutes, not massive in size, but good enough for a burger. I loved the lip-smacking combo. So crunchy, especially when the bread smells and tastes rightfully fresh. It was also affordable at Sh1,300.

Café Arabika

I love Lebanese restaurants, so I really wanted to have a sample of the burgers at Cafe Arabika in Two Rivers Mall during this festival. This eatery offers a special Arabika burger, which was an option on the burger fest menu. I opted for the Falafel burger, not something I eat every day, but I went for it because it was different.

I know my fellow meat lovers will give me the eye, but it actually tastes good. Plus it’s a healthy option and they serve it with sauce if you don’t like it too crunchy. Making Falafel Patty is not easy, so it’s a burger made with effort in a combo of chickpea and many other ingredients. The burger here is an average size but it’s filling.

I had to pair it up with a tall glass of passion juice, just that everything could flow, especially since I wanted my burger crunchy. Their customer service was great despite it being busy a weekend. Our order came after only 25 minutes. This is yet another restaurant that I will have to revisit to try out the rest of their menu. Pocket damage? Sh890.