Port efficiency boosts tax collection

Improved cargo handling at the port of Mombasa has boosted revenue collection in July from an average of Sh30 billion to Sh50 billion.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) acting managing director Daniel Manduku attributes the growth to improved performance by employees at the multi-billion facility that has continued to attract world class vessels.

KPA’s average monthly revenue stands at about Sh30 billion but the management is confident that it will hit more than two million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) target by 2020 thus doubling revenue.

Cargo evacuation

“My vision is to hit two million TEUs by 2020. We are evacuating cargo within 24 hours and clearing all 40 feet containers in-time and this has been effected through collaborative efforts of multi-agencies,” Manduku told People Daily.

Last year, KPA recorded 1.1 million containers. Since Manduku took over port efficiency has gone a notch high.

On Sunday, the port welcomed a giant vessel, MV Ever Diamond-Operated by Evergreen Shipping line which made its maiden call. The vessel boasts 294.13 metres in length and is among the largest ships in the world.

This is the second largest cargo ship to dock at the port after container carrier Mv MSC Portugal, with an overall length of 304.07 metres, made her maiden call. It was the longest and widest container ship to call at the Port in May this year.